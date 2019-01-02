Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s message to Taiwan: “China must and will be united”

I joined talkRADIO’s Mike Graham on Wednesday to preview 2019 from China to North Korea to Brazil.

The eight-minute interviews considers questions such as:

*How far will China go for unification with Taiwan? And how China cope with its trade war with the US to continue expansion of its regional and global influence?

*What will be the outcome of North Korea-US negotiations over Pyongyang’s nuclear program?

*How will Brazil fare under hard-right President Jair Bolsonaro?